* Says bank was "expensive banking ornament under lid"
* Says to facilitate a meeting for rescue next week
SOFIA, Sept 3 Bulgaria's chief prosecutor urged
the central bank on Wednesday to look for a rescue plan for
troubled Corporate Commercial Bank(Corpbank) and allow
depositors at the lender get access to their money.
Following a run on deposits in June, the central bank has
shut down operations at Corpbank leaving hundreds of people and
companies with no access to their accounts in the Balkan
country's fourth largest lender.
Speaking to reporters in the northern town of Mizia, Sotir
Tsatsarov told reporters that Corpbank had worked under loose
controls with the protection of the state, which kept large
funds at it, and now it should work to rescue it.
"For years, the bank has been an expensive banking ornament
under a lid. It was placed under a beautiful glass lid by the
state and the state has done its utmost to care for this lid so
that it can keep its money and the money of state-owned
companies there," he said.
"That means that the state has been taking care that what
was under that lid stays clean, spotless, healthy and
stable-looking," said Tsatsarov.
"Given that fate and that development of the bank, we cannot
tell the people ... 'Go save yourselves'."
While, as prosecutor, Tsatsarov does not have an official
role in determining the future of the bank, he is an influential
figure in Bulgaria and his comments could add to pressure on the
government and central bank to come up with a solution quickly.
Depositors have staged protests across the country
demanding an immediate access to their savings, and a council of
industrial associations and trade unions has also demanded a
rescue plan for the bank.
Tsatsarov said he would initiate a meeting between the
central bank and officials who have ideas for Corpbank as early
as next week.
He said charges against the Corpbank's main shareholder were
a separate issue.
Prosecutors have charged Tsvetan Vassilev, who owns more
than 50 percent of the bank, with embezzlement and issued an
international arrest warrant for him. Vassilev, whose
whereabouts are unknown, has denied wrongdoing.
After failing to get political backing for a rescue plan in
July, the central bank has indicated it plans to keep the lender
closed until the end of October, when a full audit of the bank
will be ready.
On Monday, it said the two biggest shareholders in the
lender had expressed intentions to submit rescue plans, but the
lack of detailed offers "confirmed the undisputable fact that in
this case there are no quick solutions".
(1 US dollar = 1.4885 Bulgarian lev)
(Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova)