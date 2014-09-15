* Central bank seeks proposals for bank's rescue

SOFIA, Sept 15 Bulgaria's central bank wants to start talks with major shareholders of troubled Corporate Commercial Bank as soon as possible, it said on Monday, adding the finance ministry would have to approve any state aid.

Vienna-based advisory firm EPIC, acting for Corpbank's main shareholders and potential investors, is seeking to start work with the central bank this week on a rescue plan for Bulgaria's fourth largest lender, shut since June 20 after a run on deposits.

EPIC has said it represents Bulgarian Tsvetan Vassilev, who owns 50.6 percent in Corpbank, an Omani sovereign wealth fund with a 30 percent stake and VTB Capital, controlled by Russia's VTB Bank with about 9 percent.

The central bank, which politicians and economists have accused of acting too slowly, urged EPIC to make a clear proposal about what its clients are willing to do to restructure and recapitalise the lender.

It said the consultancy should start talks with the finance ministry "as soon as possible to clarify the real possibilities and conditions under which state support can be granted".

It added in a statement: "EPIC needs to present more information how it sees the recapitalisation of Corpbank, including the concrete financial engagements which the persons it represents are able to undertake."

The central bank also wants EPIC to say it how it plans to ensure liquidity for the bank if it fails to secure state aid - noting the lender is still short of funds needed to pay deposits worth 6.2 billion levs ($4.1 billion).

The run on Corpbank in June prompted the central bank to shut down its operations, pending the outcome of an audit due to be completed next month.

Efforts to put together a rescue plan have become bogged down pending October elections, and analysts say no solution is likely before a new parliament is set up. Meanwhile depositors are keeping up protests demanding access to their funds and the resignation of the central bank's management. (1 US dollar = 1.5109 Bulgarian lev) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)