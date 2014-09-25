* Bulgaria has until Oct 15 to respond

* Bulgaria's actions "non-justified and disproportionate': EC

* Finance ministry says doing its best to find a solution

* Election front runner demands central bank governor resign (Adds finance ministry reaction, details, background)

By Matthias Williams and Angel Krasimirov

BUCHAREST/SOFIA, Sept 25 The European Commission said on Thursday it was opening infringement procedures against Bulgaria over its bank crisis and expects customers at Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) to be given immediate access to their deposits.

The Commission has sent a formal notice to Bulgaria, and Sofia has until Oct. 15 to respond.

A run on deposits at Corpbank in June prompted the Bulgarian central bank to seize control of the country's fourth-largest lender and also of a recently acquired subsidiary, and freeze their operations. That has sparked a backlash from customers unable to access their accounts.

Nudging Bulgaria to unblock the deposits would be a boon for the bank's customers but also risks sparking a second wave of large withdrawals from the lender. That might make it harder to sell the bank to a private investor, since the lender would be less attractive if it were stripped of its deposits.

The central bank and finance ministry had previously sent a letter to the EC saying that repaying Corpbank's guaranteed deposits while the bank was still under special supervision meant "the bank may lose the larger part of its depositors, which would make its recovery pointless or impossible."

Nevertheless, the Commission said Bulgaria's actions appeared to be a "a non-justified and disproportionate restriction to the free movement of capital" in a statement on Thursday.

"The Commission notes in particular that the two banks have been put into conservatorship with a complete suspension of payments and bank activities even though the domestic law allows less intrusive measures, permitting a choice between full and partial suspension of payments and limitation of activities," it said.

If Bulgaria does not comply with the EU executive's request, it could be taken to the European Court of Justice, which has powers to fine the country and force it to comply with EU rules.

"Bulgarian authorities will establish a single, coordinated and coherent response to all the questions, raised in the letter from the European Commission," the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"We would like once again to reassure depositors and investors in the two banks and the whole Bulgarian society that the finance ministry is doing its best to find a solution to this complicated case."

Bulgaria's central bank declined to comment.

In their earlier letter, the central bank and the finance ministry also said they had no legal means to resume payments of guaranteed deposits until possibly after an election on Oct 5.

Angry depositors now protest weekly in the Bulgarian capital Sofia and elsewhere, demanding that authorities reopen Corpbank where more than 6 billion levs ($4 billion) of their cash is locked up.

But efforts to come up with a rescue plan for the lender have stalled partly because of next month's elections. The central bank has said it will keep control over Corpbank until mid-November when the results of an audit by accountants Deloitte, EY and local firm AFA will be complete.

Until then there is no clarity on whether authorities will rescue the bank or let it collapse, whether taxpayers will have to foot part of the bill, and how Corpbank's depositors and bondholders will be treated.

There is also now a risk of a standoff between the central bank governor and Boiko Borisov, the man tipped to become prime minister, who told Reuters on Thursday that the governor should resign immediately after the election.

The Corpbank crisis has intensified Bulgarians' already high level of disillusionment with their political leaders, which could lead to a fractured vote in October and another fragile government trying to implement reforms and sort out Corpbank.

The European Union's banking watchdog on Thursday also said it was investigating whether Bulgarian supervisors had broken EU law in how they have applied the bloc's deposit guarantee rules in relation to Corpbank.

Deposits in Corpbank have been frozen even though EU law, which Bulgaria must apply, provides for a deposit guarantee of up to 100,000 euros.

The European Banking Authority said its probe would look at whether measures taken by national supervisors breach rules which say that depositors should be compensated not later than 25 working days after deposits are no longer available. (Additional reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)