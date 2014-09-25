* Bulgaria has until Oct 15 to respond
* Bulgaria's actions "non-justified and disproportionate':
EC
* Finance ministry says doing its best to find a solution
* Election front runner demands central bank governor resign
(Adds finance ministry reaction, details, background)
By Matthias Williams and Angel Krasimirov
BUCHAREST/SOFIA, Sept 25 The European Commission
said on Thursday it was opening infringement procedures against
Bulgaria over its bank crisis and expects customers at Corporate
Commercial Bank (Corpbank) to be given immediate access
to their deposits.
The Commission has sent a formal notice to Bulgaria, and
Sofia has until Oct. 15 to respond.
A run on deposits at Corpbank in June prompted the Bulgarian
central bank to seize control of the country's fourth-largest
lender and also of a recently acquired subsidiary, and freeze
their operations. That has sparked a backlash from customers
unable to access their accounts.
Nudging Bulgaria to unblock the deposits would be a boon for
the bank's customers but also risks sparking a second wave of
large withdrawals from the lender. That might make it harder to
sell the bank to a private investor, since the lender would be
less attractive if it were stripped of its deposits.
The central bank and finance ministry had previously sent a
letter to the EC saying that repaying Corpbank's guaranteed
deposits while the bank was still under special supervision
meant "the bank may lose the larger part of its depositors,
which would make its recovery pointless or impossible."
Nevertheless, the Commission said Bulgaria's actions
appeared to be a "a non-justified and disproportionate
restriction to the free movement of capital" in a statement on
Thursday.
"The Commission notes in particular that the two banks have
been put into conservatorship with a complete suspension of
payments and bank activities even though the domestic law allows
less intrusive measures, permitting a choice between full and
partial suspension of payments and limitation of activities," it
said.
If Bulgaria does not comply with the EU executive's request,
it could be taken to the European Court of Justice, which has
powers to fine the country and force it to comply with EU rules.
"Bulgarian authorities will establish a single, coordinated
and coherent response to all the questions, raised in the letter
from the European Commission," the finance ministry said in a
statement on Thursday.
"We would like once again to reassure depositors and
investors in the two banks and the whole Bulgarian society that
the finance ministry is doing its best to find a solution to
this complicated case."
Bulgaria's central bank declined to comment.
In their earlier letter, the central bank and the finance
ministry also said they had no legal means to resume payments of
guaranteed deposits until possibly after an election on Oct 5.
Angry depositors now protest weekly in the Bulgarian capital
Sofia and elsewhere, demanding that authorities reopen Corpbank
where more than 6 billion levs ($4 billion) of their cash is
locked up.
But efforts to come up with a rescue plan for the lender
have stalled partly because of next month's elections. The
central bank has said it will keep control over Corpbank until
mid-November when the results of an audit by accountants
Deloitte, EY and local firm AFA will be complete.
Until then there is no clarity on whether authorities will
rescue the bank or let it collapse, whether taxpayers will have
to foot part of the bill, and how Corpbank's depositors and
bondholders will be treated.
There is also now a risk of a standoff between the central
bank governor and Boiko Borisov, the man tipped to become prime
minister, who told Reuters on Thursday that the governor should
resign immediately after the election.
The Corpbank crisis has intensified Bulgarians' already high
level of disillusionment with their political leaders, which
could lead to a fractured vote in October and another fragile
government trying to implement reforms and sort out Corpbank.
The European Union's banking watchdog on Thursday also said
it was investigating whether Bulgarian supervisors had broken EU
law in how they have applied the bloc's deposit guarantee rules
in relation to Corpbank.
Deposits in Corpbank have been frozen even though EU law,
which Bulgaria must apply, provides for a deposit guarantee of
up to 100,000 euros.
The European Banking Authority said its probe would look at
whether measures taken by national supervisors breach rules
which say that depositors should be compensated not later than
25 working days after deposits are no longer available.
(Additional reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jason Neely and
Jane Merriman)