SOFIA Aug 20 An unidentified fund based in
Vienna has expressed interest in rescuing Bulgaria's Corporate
Commercial Bank (Corpbank) and will present a concrete
plan to do so within 10 days, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Georgi
Bliznashki said on Wednesday.
The fate of the country's fourth-largest lender has been in
limbo since June, when a run on deposits at the bank prompted
the central bank to seize control and close its operations.
"Yes, a fund, based in Vienna, showed interest in rescuing
Corpbank," Bliznashki told reporters at a news conference.
"Their representatives will present a concrete plan within 10
days ... it's a ray of hope but we'll see."
