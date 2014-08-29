SOFIA Aug 29 Depositors at Bulgaria's Corporate
Commercial Bank (Corpbank) may get partial access to
their funds at the troubled bank in September, Interim Finance
Minister Rumen Porozhanov said on Friday.
"We debated issues of partial access to deposits as of next
month," Porozhanov told the local channel bTV after meeting with
European Commission's delegation in Sofia.
Bulgaria's fourth-largest lender was hit by a run on
deposits in June that led to Bulgaria's biggest banking crisis
since the 1990s.
Corpbank was placed under the control of the central bank
and has since remained shut pending an audit of its books, due
to be completed by October. That left angry customers without
access to their deposits.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Larry King)