SOFIA, July 29 Bulgaria's parliament endorsed a
new banking supervisor at the central bank on Wednesday,
following a scandal around the collapse of the country's
fourth-largest lender last year.
Prosecutors charged the previous deputy governor with abuse
of office linked to the failure of Corporate Commercial Bank
(Corpbank), whose owner was charged with embezzlement.
After months of wrangling and the position being vacant
since last June, lawmakers voted to appoint Dimitar Kostov, who
was previously the deputy governor in charge of banking policy.
The Reformist Bloc, the ruling GERB party's junior partner,
opposed his appointment in February, arguing he shared the blame
for Corpbank, and voted against him again on Wednesday but his
appointment was approved with the help of opposition lawmakers.
Kostov, 57, has denied any responsibility over Corpbank,
saying that the previous deputy governor in charge of
supervision had not informed the central bank's managing board
about problems at the lender.
Bulgaria wants to restore trust in its banking system after
a parliamentary report found that Corpbank had been run like a
"pyramid scheme" and accused central bank regulators of being
"asleep". The previous central bank governor resigned in June.
Parliament also voted to appoint Kalin Hristov for a second
six-year term as deputy in charge of the currency board
arrangement, and the bank's chief legal adviser, Nina Stoyanova,
as head of banking policy and accountancy.
New governor Dimitar Radev dismissed calls to appoint
outsiders to senior positions in his team. He said trust in the
banking regulator would best be restored with existing central
bank officials who have the necessary skills and experience.
"The three candidates are professionals who can be assessed
by the real work they have done so far. Their election will
guarantee predictability in the work of the bank," Radev said.
Kostov has pledged to tighten control over banks, including
by setting up a special unit to sound early warnings of possible
problems and also timely reporting to the central bank's
managing board after inspections.
He will also have to help banks prepare for stress tests
next year and insulate the sector from possible contagion from
Greece's debt crisis. Bulgaria is seen as vulnerable to its
neighbour as Greek lenders own more than a fifth of its banks.
