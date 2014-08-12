BRIEF-IOOF Holdings announces funds under management, administration and advice for period-ended March 31
* has achieved positive net flows of $998 million in funds under management, administration and advice (fuma) for q3 of 2017 financial year
SOFIA Aug 12 Bulgarian prosecutors said on Tuesday they have charged the main owner of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), Tsvetan Vassilev, with embezzlement and said there was an international warrant out for his arrest.
The bank was hit by a run on deposits in June that led to a banking crisis in Bulgaria. It has remained shut since then.
Vassilev was accused of asking two employees at the troubled lender to withdraw 206 million levs ($140 million) from the bank between 2011-2014.
Prosecutors said these funds were then transferred to another company owned by Vassilev, one of Bularia's most prominent businessmen, who is currently living outside Bulgaria but whose exact whereabouts are unknown. (1 US dollar = 1.4646 Bulgarian lev) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Susan Fenton)
April 27 AIA Group Ltd, the world's third-largest life insurer by market value, posted a 55 percent rise in its new business in the first quarter, helped by a surge in sales in China and Hong Kong.