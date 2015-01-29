SOFIA Jan 29 Bulgaria's central bank governor on Thursday nominated one of his deputies to take over the banking supervision department, following the dismissal of the previous head in the wake of a banking crisis last year.

"A proposal for the appointment of Dimitar Kostov was submitted to the parliament on behalf of central bank's governor, Ivan Iskrov," the central bank said in a statement.

Last year, Tsvetan Gounev was dismissed as the head of the banking supervsion department over the failure of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank). (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)