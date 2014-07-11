SOFIA, July 11 Bulgaria will strip Corporate
Commercial Bank (Corpbank) of its license, transfer its
good assets and liabilities to a unit of the lender and alert
prosecutors to possible malpractice at Corpbank, the central
bank said.
The statement on Friday follows an audit of Bulgaria's
fourth largest-lender, which was taken under state control last
month following a run on deposits by clients unnerved by reports
accusing the main shareholder of shady commercial deals.
He denies any wrongdoing.
The central bank also said there was key information missing
on loans worth 3.5 billion levs ($2.44 billion) and said that a
significant part of the bank's loan portfolio was linked to
parties related to its main shareholder.
($1 = 1.4367 Bulgarian Levs)
