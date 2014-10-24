SOFIA Oct 24 A consortium of investors is in
talks with the Bulgarian government and political parties over a
rescue plan for the country's troubled Corporate Commercial bank
(Coprbank) that included state aid, the central bank
said.
The investors include an Omani sovereign fund, which is the
second biggest shareholder in Corpbank, an Austrian consultancy
EPIC and newly set-up emerging market fund Gemcorp, the central
bank said in a statement after a meeting with the group.
An international audit of the bank, released this week found
the country's fourth biggest lender needed to write off two
thirds of its assets due to bad banking practices - an option
which analysts said made a rescue effort unlikely.
(Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova. Editing by Jane Merriman)