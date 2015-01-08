SOFIA Jan 8 A Bulgarian regulator said on Thursday it will fine the global accounting firm KPMG and two of its employees, after finding they did not properly vet the books of Corporate Commercial Bank before it was hit by a run on deposits.

"The commission decided to fine KPMG 100,000 levs - 20,000 levs for each year - for significant gaps and inconsistencies into Corpbank audits," Vanya Doneva, the chairwoman of the Commission for Public Oversight of Statutory Auditors, told Reuters.

Majority-owned by a Bulgarian businessman who was later charged with embezzlement, Corpbank was hit by a bank run in June, triggering the Balkan country's worst financial crisis since the 1990s. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Matthias Williams)