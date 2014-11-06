* Central bank strips Corpbank of operating licence

* Asks court to open insolvency proceedings

* Move dashes hopes of rescue for country's No.4 bank

* Government faces bill from guaranteed depositors, lawsuits (Adds details, background throughout)

By Tsvetelia Tsolova

SOFIA, Nov 6 Bulgaria's central bank has stripped Corporate Commercial Bank of its operating licence and asked a court to open insolvency proceedings, snuffing out hopes of a rescue for the country's No.4 lender and leaving the state with a costly clean-up bill.

Corpbank was hit by a run on deposits in June after reports of murky dealings, sparking the eastern European country's worst financial crisis since the 1990s.

Stripping Corpbank of its licence will draw a line under a saga that put corruption and the quality of banking oversight in Bulgaria under a spotlight, at a time when foreign investment into the Balkan nation has plunged.

But it will also weaken an already sluggish economy, force the cash-strapped incoming government to use state money to help pay out guaranteed depositors, and could spark years of lawsuits from larger depositors and bondholders.

"The management board of the Bulgarian National Bank withdrew the licence for banking activity of Corporate Commercial Bank," the central bank said in a statement.

NEGATIVE CAPITAL

The central bank seized control of Corpbank and shut down its operations following the bank run, sparking angry protests by depositors unable to access their accounts for more than four months. Payments on guaranteed deposits of up to 100,000 euros ($124,000) will be reopened on Dec. 4, the country's Deposit Insurance Fund said in separate statement on Thursday.

The fund is about 1.7 billion levs short of what it needs to repay the guaranteed Corpbank accounts in full. The government now either has to provide that money, or issue guarantees to the fund so it can take out a loan to cover the payments.

Corpbank had a capital shortfall of 3.75 billion levs, the central bank said following an audit that said the lender needed to write off almost two thirds of its assets due to major failings in the way it was run.

Bulgarian politicians have demanded an investigation into what went wrong at Corpbank and, in a separate statement on Thursday, the central bank called for a forensic accounting firm to probe the lender's business activities.

Its main shareholder, Bulgarian businessman Tsvetan Vassilev, has subsequently been charged with embezzlement and is in Serbia awaiting a court decision on an extradition request by Bulgaria.

Vassilev, who was feuding publicly with a powerful rival at the time of the bank run, has denied any wrongdoing and said the run was a plot hatched by his competitors in collusion with some state officials and prosecutors.

Vassilev was not available for comment on Thursday.

A consortium of investors had submitted a letter to Bulgarian authorities in October, proposing a vehicle jointly held with the state to acquire Corpbank and seeking 2.3 billion levs in capital support from the government.

The consortium includes Vienna-based consultancy EPIC, an Omani sovereign wealth fund which owns a 30 percent stake in Corpbank and London-based emerging market fund Gemcorp. EPIC declined to comment.

But Central Bank Governor Ivan Iskrov has said saving the bank would cost Bulgaria more than letting it collapse. That verdict was later endorsed by Boiko Borisov, expected shortly to become prime minister, who said Corpbank could not be saved.

Borisov has also called for Iskrov to step down for his handling of the crisis -- which Iskrov agreed to do once a solution to Corpbank was found.

Borisov also wants the country to join the EU's banking union to restore trust in the banking system.

(1 US dollar = 0.8061 euro) (Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by David Clarke and Mark Potter)