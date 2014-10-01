ZURICH Oct 1 Liechtenstein authorities have
confirmed that they are investigating the businessman at the
centre of the crisis that has engulfed Bulgaria's fourth-biggest
bank, citing suspicions of money laundering.
The investigation of Tsvetan Vassilev, who owns a majority
stake in Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), was
instigated after a Liechtenstein bank submitted information to
the authorities, Liechtenstein's chief public prosecutor told
Reuters.
Bulgaria's Corpbank was hit by a run on deposits in June,
prompting the central bank to seize control and freeze
customers' deposits pending an independent audit into the
lender's books. Vassilev was subsequently charged with
embezzlement and gave himself up to authorities in Serbia after
an international arrest warrant was issued against him.
Vassilev, who was feuding publicly with a powerful rival at
the time of the bank run, has strongly denied any wrongdoing and
said the run was a plot hatched by his competitors.
Bulgarian prosecutors on Tuesday said that Liechtenstein was
investigating Vassilev but did not specify why. Vassilev's
lawyer told Reuters he knew nothing of such an
investigation.
However, in a statement to Reuters on Wednesday,
Liechtenstein's chief public prosecutor Robert Wallner said an
investigation had been launched on suspicion of money
laundering.
"Proceedings were initiated after a Liechtenstein bank made
a report at the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) according to
due diligence law, and the FIU passed on this notification to
us," Wallner said, adding that no further details could be given
because inquiries are at an early stage.
It remains unclear whether Bulgarian authorities will rescue
Corpbank or allow it to collapse, whether taxpayers will have to
foot part of the bill and how the bank's depositors and
bondholders will be treated. Earlier attempts to solve the
crisis stalled in the run up to a general election on Sunday.
Angry customers, still unable to access their deposits more
than three months after the bank closed, have staged regular
protests in the Bulgarian capital and elsewhere.
Preliminary investigations into Corpbank have revealed that
documentation on a large chunk of its loan book was missing and
pointed to activities that the central bank described as
incompatible with the law and good banking practice.
(Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by David Goodman)