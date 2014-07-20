BRIEF-Bajaj Corp says D.K. Maloo appointed CFO
* V. C. Nagori ceased to be C.F.O Source text:(http://bit.ly/2kbCDD3) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
MUSCAT, July 20 Oman's State General Reserve Fund (SGRF) is seeking with other shareholders to stabilise Bulgaria's Corporate Commercial Bank and hopes a feasible plan will be put together within three months, an SGRF source told Reuters on Sunday.
"The Bulgarians have agreed to work with the shareholders to provide a feasible working plan within a timeframe of three months, as a substitute for the nationalisation option," the source said, declining to be named under briefing rules.
The Omani sovereign wealth fund is potentially a key player in Bulgaria's banking crisis because it owns 30 percent of Corpbank, which it bought in 2009.
(Reporting by Fatma Al Arimi; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* V. C. Nagori ceased to be C.F.O Source text:(http://bit.ly/2kbCDD3) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* FY net profit 2.49 million rials versus 2.53 million rials year ago
* Says co's controlling shareholder Shandong Luneng Group Co Ltd will provide financial support of 100 million yuan, with a term of no more than 12 months and annual interest rate of 4.785 percent