SOFIA, March 12 Bulgaria is planning urgent
legal changes to protect creditors of Corporate Commercial Bank
(Corpbank) and prevent the collapsed lender's assets
from being depleted through behind-the-scenes deals, officials
said on Thursday.
Corpbank was hit by a run on deposits last June, which
sparked Bulgaria's worst financial crisis since the 1990s and
shone a spotlight on the quality of its banking supervision.
The central bank stripped the country's fourth-largest
lender of its operating licence in November after an independent
audit pointed to widespread failings in the way Corpbank was
run, but an appeal against the decision has put on hold an
insolvency case against the bank.
The delay enabled deals such as those done by large
unsecured depositors who sold their deposits at a discount to
loanholders who had secured their loans with collateral. The
deals allowed creditors to recover at least some of their money
and borrowers to protect their collateral.
The central bank, which became Corpbank's supervisor after
the bank run, has no power to stop such deals. The ruling GERB
party, with the support of its allies and the opposition, wants
to appoint a temporary receiver with legal powers to end the
transactions until the insolvency case starts.
"To avoid plundering of the bank, we have agreed to propose
legal changes which should be approved next Wednesday," Prime
Minister Boiko Borisov told reporters after a meeting that
included all parliament's political parties.
The head of the parliamentary budgetary commission Menda
Stoyanova said the changes will fix a loophole in the current
bank insolvency law.
"This period of 'timelessness', between the revocation of
the licence and declaring of bankruptcy, allows the assets of
the bank to decrease," she told national radio.
The Corpbank crisis has strained Bulgaria's finances at a
time when the Balkan country was already struggling with weak
economic growth and falling foreign investment.
The government became one of Corpbank's biggest creditors
after it paid out 1.6 billion levs ($870 million) to guaranteed
depositors, pushing the fiscal deficit to 3.7 percent of GDP
last year and forcing the government to raise new debt.
The independent audit published in November said that nearly
two thirds of Corpbank's assets had to be written off, leaving
the bank with assets of around 2.6 billion levs. That figure
dropped to 1.8 billion levs in the bank's year-end report,
mainly because of behind-the-scenes deals.
($1 = 1.8388 leva)
