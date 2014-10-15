SOFIA Oct 15 Customers of Bulgaria's troubled Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) could get access to their money next month if the country takes a decision on whether to rescue the bank or let it collapse.

Finance Minister Rumen Porozhanov said on Wednesday a decision should be reached in November.

"We will undertake legal changes that will be coordinated, and of course within November ... after final decision for the future of Corporate Commercial Bank, compensation payments will follow," Porozhanov said.

Corpbank closed its doors in June after a run on deposits. Efforts to resolve the Corpbank crisis have been held up by political squabbling in the run up to the country's elections on Oct. 5.

The country's interim government, which took over in August, informed Brussels about its plans to try to avoid punishment from the European Commission over its failure to provide access to deposits at the bank.

The government has prepared legal changes to ensure a swift access to state guaranteed bank deposits of up to 100,000 euros (126,410 US dollar) and will send the draft to the Brussels by the end of the month, Porozhanov told reporters.

Corpbank customers have been protesting every week in the Bulgarian capital Sofia and elsewhere, demanding the reopening of Bulgaria's fourth largest bank where more than 6 billion levs ($4 billion) of their cash is locked up.

Under current Bulgarian laws, the guaranteed deposits can be paid only after the bank is declared insolvent. Porozhanov said depositors at Corpbank were likely to get access to their funds before new legal changes enter into effect.

The central bank, which currently has control of Corpbank, has said a decision whether to rescue it or let it go bust should be taken by mid-November, pending a full audit carried out by consultants Deloitte, EY and AFA.

But the centre-right GERB party, which has won the election and is holding talks to form a government, has indicated a decision on the bank may face further delays because it wants international bank restructuring consultants to outline the best options for Corpbank.

There is also a risk of a standoff between the central bank and GERB, who have demanded the resignation of the central bank governor over Corpbank.

Porozhanov pointed to a widening rift between the central bank and the government, saying they could not agree which one should be in charge of a restructuring plan, should one be presented by the bank's shareholders and potential investors.

"The responsibilities for ... Corpbank lay with the supervisory authority, the central bank ... not the finance ministry. Unfortunately, we did not have beneficial cooperation over that issue," Porozhanov said.

Austrian consultancy EPIC, hired by Corpbank's current shareholders, including an Omani sovereign wealth fund, has expressed interest in presenting a restructuring plan, pending the audit results which are due next week.

(1 US dollar = 0.7911 euro) (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova. Editing by Jane Merriman)