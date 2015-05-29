SOFIA May 29 Bulgaria's Doverie United Holding
has signed a preliminary deal to acquire Tokuda Bank
through its Industrial Holding Doverie unit for an undisclosed
sum, the company said in a statement on Friday.
The agreement to acquire 99.53 percent of Tokuda, which is
controlled by Japan's International Hospital Service (IHS), is
pending regulatory approvals.
The sale was part of IHS's plans to focus on its core
business in healthcare, head of the supervisory board of Tokuda
Bank Arthur Stern said in the statement.
Tokuda Bank's total assets stood at 449 million levs
($252.03 million) at the end of March, data from the central
bank showed. It posted a net loss of 1.3 million levs in the
first quarter.
Doverie United Holding was set up in 1996 as a privatisation
fund and has stakes in some 20 companies in the textile sector,
medical equipment, construction materials and services.
($1 = 1.7815 leva)
(Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova)