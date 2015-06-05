SOFIA, June 5 Bulgaria's Deposit Insurance Fund
has chosen forensic advisory firm AlixPartners to help trace and
recover the assets of insolvent Corporate Commercial Bank
(Corpbank), it said on Friday.
The collapse of Corpbank after a run on deposits last June
triggered the biggest banking crisis in the Balkan country since
the 1990s.
A Bulgarian court declared the bank insolvent and opened
bankruptcy proceedings after an international audit showed major
failings in the way the country's fourth largest lender was run
that prompted a writedown of two-thirds of its assets.
The state-run fund, which has paid out more than 3.6 billion
levs ($2 billion) to guaranteed depositors in the bank, said it
would now propose that the bank's receivers sign a contract with
the global forensic company, which has experience of
investigating bank failures.
"AlixPartners Services will be appointed to perform
activities to trace Corpbank assets and recommend to the
receivers actions to preserve and replenish the bankruptcy
estate in respect to assets which the bank has disposed in
breach of law," the fund said in a statement.
($1 = 1.7599 leva)
(Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova. Editing by Jane Merriman)