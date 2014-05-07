SOFIA May 7 Bulgaria's Corporate Commercial
Bank (Corpbank) received approval from the central bank
on Wednesday to acquire the Bulgarian division of Credit
Agricole.
Corpbank, the Balkan country's fourth largest lender, has
already received a regulatory approval for the deal from the
competition watchdog and plans to wrap up the deal in a month.
The sale, agreed in January for an undisclosed sum, would
lead to a 160 million euro ($222.93 million) reduction in
risk-weighted assets of Credit Agricole, the French bank has
said, while lowering its solvency ratios by less than 1 basis
point.
Credit Agricole's unit ranks 21st among 29 banks that
operate in Bulgaria, with total assets of 403 million levs
($285.84 million)at the end of March, central bank data showed.
It posted a net loss of 1.6 million levs for the first quarter.
($1 = 0.7177 Euros)
($1 = 1.4099 Bulgarian Levs)
(Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by William Hardy)