SOFIA Dec 4 Bulgarians began withdrawing
deposits at Corporate Commercial Bank on Thursday, more
than five months after a run on the country's fourth-largest
lender triggered a banking crisis that left authorities
scrambling to restore trust.
Majority-owned by a local tycoon who was subsequently
charged with embezzlement, Corpbank saw more than a fifth of
deposits drain away in a week-long bank run in June, prompting
the central bank to seize control and shut it down.
As the crisis unravelled, panic spread to another lender and
put the spotlight on the quality of banking supervision in one
of Europe's poorest countries, which has struggled to revive
economic growth and stem a sharp fall in foreign investment.
Unable to get at their money for months, depositors had
staged regular protests on the streets of the capital Sofia and
other cities. After an audit pointed to a huge capital shortfall
and major failings in the way Corpbank was run, the central bank
took away its licence, a decision that forced Bulgaria's new
government to raise more debt to help pay out deposits.
This time around, there was no panic in front of the
branches of nine banks chosen to pay out more than 3.6 billion
Bulgarian lev ($2.3 billion) in guaranteed deposits to more than
255,000 depositors -- just anger and frustration.
That anger could benefit foreign-owned lenders such as
Unicredit Bulbank, Raiffeisen Bank and
Societe Generale, which are under EU rather than
purely local supervision.
"I will immediately transfer my money to foreign-owned banks
because I do not trust the Bulgarian banks and the Bulgarian
banking system anymore," said Hristina Gencheva, 68, while
waiting to get her funds in a bank in downtown Sofia.
Clients had rushed to withdraw money in June after media
reports surfaced of murky deals at the lender, and later when
news leaked that the central bank deputy governor in charge of
banking supervision was being investigated.
Corpbank's main shareholder Tsvetan Vassilev was feuding
publicly with a powerful rival at the time. Vassilev denies
wrongdoing and says the bank run was a plot hatched by his
competitors.
Vassilev is currently in neighbouring Serbia, waiting on a
court decision on whether to extradite him to Bulgaria. He has
challenged the bankruptcy proceedings against Corpbank, meaning
that a final verdict on its insolvency could drag for months.
