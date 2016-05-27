SOFIA May 27 Bulgaria's central bank said on
Friday it has given Luxembourg-registered consumer lending group
4finance preliminary approval to buy indirectly a small
Bulgarian lender, TBI Bank.
TBI Bank, which ranks 22nd among Bulgaria's 27 lenders in
terms of assets, is fully owned by Dutch-registered TBIF
Financial Services and is one of its main assets.
Bulgaria is recovering from its biggest banking crisis since
the 1990s after its fourth largest lender collapsed two years
ago. Seeking to restore trust in the banking system, the central
bank has tightened its supervision. Senior bank officials and
analysts have said they expect consolidation in the sector.
In March, Kardan Financial Services agreed to
sell TBIF for about 69 million euros ($77 million).
"The approval is given on the commitments made by 4finance
Holding S.A. to maintain the current business model of the bank
... to follow closely regulatory requirements and to provide
capital support to achieve its strategic goals," the central
bank said in a statement.
4finance is an online and mobile consumer lending group,
headquartered in Riga and operating in 13 countries, mainly in
Europe.
Bulgaria is carrying out asset quality reviews and stress
tests on its banks. The results will be announced in August.
($1 = 0.8983 euros)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)