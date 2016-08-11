SOFIA Aug 11 Bulgaria's banking system is stable and does not need state funding to support it, results from the Balkan country's first asset quality review and stress test show, the central bank and the finance minister said on Thursday.

Bulgaria tested its 22 commercial banks following the collapse of its fourth largest lender, Corporate Commercial Bank, in 2014, which triggered the country's biggest financial crisis since the 1990s.

The results for individual lenders will be presented on Saturday. The central bank said follow-up plans that included measures to maintain or increase capital buffers, or decreasing risk-weighted assets for some lenders have been developed. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)