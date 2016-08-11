* Bulgarian banking system stable, well capitalised as a
By Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA, Aug 11 None of Bulgaria's banks require
state support but some will need to raise capital or sell assets
to bolster their capital buffers, the central bank said on
Thursday after stress tests on lenders.
The health check was the first by the Balkan country since
it endured a banking crisis, triggered by the collapse of
Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), its fourth largest lender,
in 2014.
The central bank is not due to release individual banks'
test results until Saturday and analysts and bankers were
cautious, saying they needed to see how each of the country's 22
mostly foreign owned lenders fared.
"The Bulgarian banking system is stable," central bank
Governor Dimitar Radev said in a statement.
"The main indicator of a bank's financial resilience, the
ratio of common equity tier one capital to risk-weighted assets,
or the CET 1 ratio, remains significantly above the required
minimum regulatory requirements on a system level and is above
the EU average as announced in the latest European stress test,"
he said. The results of separate stress tests on leading
European Union banks were announced on Aug. 1.
Following the Bulgarian stress tests the central bank drew
up plans with some lenders to increase or maintain their capital
buffers, it said, but did not disclose how many lenders.
Analysts wanted to see if there were any signs of problems
similar to those at now bankrupt Corpbank.
"We knew that the system as a whole is well capitalised.
What we did not know was how certain banks have performed and
this we continue not to know," said economic analyst Lachezar
Bogdanov at independent think-tank Industry Watch.
"The fact that not a single bank would require state support
is good news for now, but we need to see the results."
An international audit of Corpbank in 2014 prompted a
writedown of two thirds of its assets and a parliament
commission accused its main shareholder of running it like a
pyramid scheme and said supervision by the central bank was lax.
Radev was appointed central bank governor last year as part
of efforts to boost confidence in the banking sector after the
crisis.
At the start of the latest stress tests, Bulgarian banks had
an average CET 1 capital ratio of 19.98 percent, the central
bank data showed. That was adjusted down to 18.9 percent
following the asset quality review as some loans or assets were
not as strong as declared, the bank said.
That capital ratio would drop to 14.4 percent under an
adverse three-year theoretical economic shock, the central bank
said.
Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov welcomed the results.
After allocating money in this year's budget to support banks if
needed, he said that money would now be used to repay maturing
government debt instead.
Corpbank's demise forced the government to pay out 3.6
billion levs ($2 bln) to guaranteed depositors and lifted the
country's budget deficit to 5.8 percent of GDP in 2014.
Its collapse also triggered bank runs at several other
lenders, with the third-largest, First Investment Bank,
receiving 1.2 billion levs of liquidity support from the state.
It has since repaid the funds in full.
Other big lenders in the country include Unicredit Bulbank,
part of Unicredit Group, DSK Bank, owned by Hungary's
OTP and UBB, controlled by National Bank of Greece
.
($1 = 1.7516 leva)
