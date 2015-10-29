SOFIA Oct 28 Plans by Bulgaria's state energy
holding company to raise up to 650 million euros ($713 million)
in debt have hit a stumbling block after lenders asked for state
guarantees, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters
on Thursday.
BEH is seeking to raise bridge financing ahead of a bond
issue. It has said it has received two binding offers from banks
to lead manage the bond issue, without elaborating.
The company needs the proceeds urgently to enforce a deal
with two U.S. thermal power producers AES and
ContourGlobal, under which the two will lower the price at which
they sell their output to BEH's unit, public power provider NEK.
After 12 banks initially expressed an interest in lending
the money and organising the bond, BEH has received two offers.
One is from a consortium of Citigroup, HSBC,
Unicredit, Societe Generale and ING
, while the other is from Banka IMI, the investment arm
of Intesa Saopaolo, said the sources, who declined to
be identified.
The consortium has asked for state guarantees on the 500
million euros it is willing to provide as bridge financing to
the bond, which should be issued nine months to a year after a
deal is sealed.
Banca IMI has also asked for state guarantees and has
offered only 65 million euros without, the sources said.
Bulgaria's finance ministry has declined to extend such
guarantees before the huge deficits in the energy system are
properly addressed.
"In this situation, either the finance ministry should agree
to provide state guarantees, or BEH should re-launch the
process, lifting the threshold of 500 million euros for the
bridge financing," the first source said.
"If the ministry allows state guarantees, the deal can be
signed in a week. If not, all 12 banks, that have expressed
(interest as) initial bidders may be invited to file bids
again," the second source said.
BEH has also sought to arrange a loan with a bank, but has
not received any binding offers and has given up on that option.
In September, Fitch credit ratings agency downgraded BEH's
long term rating to BB- with a negative outlook, predicting weak
credit ratios due to a widened tariff deficit at NEK.
NEK's total dues have jumped to 3.7 billion levs, leaving a
1.4 billion tariff deficit, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova
said last month, pointing out that the deal with AES and
ContourGlobal aimed to slash that shortfall.
($1 = 1.7680 leva)
($1 = 0.9132 euros)
