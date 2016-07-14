SOFIA, July 14 Bulgaria's state energy company BEH has mandated JPMorgan and Banca IMI to hold a series of meetings with investors from Monday as it prepares to sell bonds worth about 500 million euros ($555 mln), it said on Thursday.

The proceeds will be used to refinance a 535 million euro loan, which JPMorgan Securities, Bank of China and Banca IMI, the investment arm of Intesa Saopaolo extended to BEH in April.

"An offering of Reg S mid-term instruments is to be expected, pending market conditions," BEH said in a statement.

A market source, familiar with the process, said meetings will be held in London on Monday and Tuesday, Munich and Frankfurt in Wednesday, Milan on Thursday and Zurich and Vienna on Friday.

BEH did not say how much it expects to raise, but the company's chief executive said recently that BEH is likely to seek about 500 million euros.

An industry source said the ceiling would be 650 million euros and the funds raised would depend on the demand.

BEH took out the loan in April to press ahead with a deal with U.S. firms AES and ContourGlobal, under which the two thermal power producers lowered the price at which they sell their output to public power provider NEK, a unit of BEH.

Earlier this month credit ratings agency Fitch affirmed BEH's long-term rating of BB- with a negative outlook. The agency has also assigned BEH's upcoming Eurobond an expected foreign currency senior unsecured rating of BB-(EXP). ($1 = 0.9005 euros) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Susan Fenton)