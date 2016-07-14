SOFIA, July 14 Bulgaria's state energy company
BEH has mandated JPMorgan and Banca IMI to hold a series
of meetings with investors from Monday as it prepares to sell
bonds worth about 500 million euros ($555 mln), it said on
Thursday.
The proceeds will be used to refinance a 535 million euro
loan, which JPMorgan Securities, Bank of China and
Banca IMI, the investment arm of Intesa Saopaolo
extended to BEH in April.
"An offering of Reg S mid-term instruments is to be
expected, pending market conditions," BEH said in a statement.
A market source, familiar with the process, said meetings
will be held in London on Monday and Tuesday, Munich and
Frankfurt in Wednesday, Milan on Thursday and Zurich and Vienna
on Friday.
BEH did not say how much it expects to raise, but the
company's chief executive said recently that BEH is likely to
seek about 500 million euros.
An industry source said the ceiling would be 650 million
euros and the funds raised would depend on the demand.
BEH took out the loan in April to press ahead with a deal
with U.S. firms AES and ContourGlobal, under which the
two thermal power producers lowered the price at which they sell
their output to public power provider NEK, a unit of BEH.
Earlier this month credit ratings agency Fitch affirmed
BEH's long-term rating of BB- with a negative outlook. The
agency has also assigned BEH's upcoming Eurobond an expected
foreign currency senior unsecured rating of BB-(EXP).
($1 = 0.9005 euros)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Susan Fenton)