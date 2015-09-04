SOFIA, Sept 4 Bulgaria's state-owned energy
holding company BEH will seek a five-year syndicated loan of up
to 650 million euros ($723 million) to pay money due to two U.S.
thermal power producers operating in the country, the energy
minister said on Friday.
"We hope we will receive very good credit conditions from
banks, which will be in the interest of the BEH and the
Bulgarian energy sector," Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova
said.
The ministry signed a deal in April which called for the
payments to be made to AES and ContourGlobal by the end
of June in return for the two companies to lower the price of
electricity they produce.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Jason Neely)