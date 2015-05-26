SOFIA May 26 Bulgaria's state-owned energy holding company BEH is considering a syndicated loan of about 1 billion levs ($557.66 million) to pay back delayed dues to two U.S. thermal power producers in the country, Deputy Energy Minister Nikolai Nikolov said on Tuesday.

"We are currently holding talks with the finance ministry to provide state guarantees for a loan of about 1 billion levs," Nikolov told Reuters. "It would be very good to raise the loan by the end of June," he said.

Nikolov said talks with lenders will start once the state guarantees are cleared, but that informal talks pointed to interest in arranging such a loan.

He said it had not yet been decided whether the state guarantees would be assigned to BEH, or its unit, power provider NEK.

Bulgaria has agreed to pay back delayed payments to AES and ContourGlobal worth some 800 million levs by the end of June as part of a deal with the two companies to lower the price of electricity they produce in Bulgaria.

(1 euro = 1.9551 leva) ($1 = 1.7932 leva) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Jason Neely)