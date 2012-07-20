WASHINGTON, July 20 A suicide bombing that
killed Israeli tourists in Bulgaria this week bore hallmarks of
Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants but the U.S. Defense
Department has not yet concluded who was behind it, a Pentagon
spokesman said on Friday.
The attack on a bus carrying Israelis at a Bulgarian airport,
"does bear the hallmarks of Hezbollah," George Little, the
Pentagon press secretary, told reporters.
Bulgaria's interior minister, Tsvetan Tsvetanov,
said earlier in the day that the attacker, who killed himself
and six others, was a foreign national. Sofia was investigating
with the help of foreign intelligence services, he said.
Little turned aside a request to characterize the signs of an
Hezbollah attack or how it could be distinguished from one by,
for instance, al Qaeda, which is not linked to Iran.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused
Hezbollah militants of carrying out the bombing Wednesday at
Burgas airport, a popular gateway for tourists visiting
Bulgaria's Black Sea coast. Iran has denied any involvement.
(Reporting By Jim Wolf; Editing by Eric Beech)