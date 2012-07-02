Goldman Sachs boost rates for savers in bid to attract deposits
June 7 U.S. savers who routinely scour personal finance sites for the best deposit rates are soon going to see an unusual bank at the top of the list: Goldman Sachs Group Inc .
LONDON, July 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Bulgaria, rated Baa2/BBB by Moody's and S&P respectively, has opened books and set initial price thoughts on a new five-year euro benchmark bond in the area of mid-swaps +350bp, lead bankers on the deal told IFR on Monday.
BNP Paribas, HSBC and RBI are running the deal, which is expected to price today.
Bulgaria was last in the euro-denominated bond market in 2002. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Natalie Harrison)
June 7 Australian shares pared their losses on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected GDP growth data saw the resource-rich economy tie the world record for the longest period without a recession.