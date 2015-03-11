LONDON, March 11 (IFR) - Bulgaria will begin investor meetings from March 16 ahead of a potential euro-denominated bond, according to a lead manager.

The sovereign, rated Baa2 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch, has hired Citi, HSBC, SG CIB and UniCredit to arrange the meetings.

The transaction will be issued off Bulgaria's newly established GMTN programme. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)