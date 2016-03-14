BRIEF-Petrobras says notified by BlackRock that it acquired preferred shares issued by Co - SEC Filing
LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - The Republic of Bulgaria is marketing a dual tranche euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond, according to lead managers.
The issuer has set initial price thoughts at 205bp area over mid-swaps on a seven-year tranche and at plus 245bp area on a 12-year note.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan and UniCredit are running the Reg S transaction, which is expected to be Monday's business.
Bulgaria is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)
* company expects to issue approximately $345.6 million in K certificates