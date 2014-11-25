BRIEF-Pioneer Foods withdraws cautionary statement due to sovereign debt downgrade
* Due to recent sovereign debt rating downgrades in South Africa, potential for additional downgrades, parties have decided to discontinue negotiations at this time
LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Bulgaria has picked Citigroup, HSBC, Societe Generale and UniCredit to arrange an international bond, according to two sources away from the four banks.
The bond is expected to come in the first quarter of next year, according to one of the sources. The banks declined to comment.
Bulgaria is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BBB- by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)
* Given that pioneer foods have withdrawn their cautionary announcement, caution is no longer required when dealing in securities