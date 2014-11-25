LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Bulgaria has picked Citigroup, HSBC, Societe Generale and UniCredit to arrange an international bond, according to two sources away from the four banks.

The bond is expected to come in the first quarter of next year, according to one of the sources. The banks declined to comment.

Bulgaria is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BBB- by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch.

