LONDON, March 17 (IFR) - Bulgaria is taking indications of interest for three potential euro bonds, according to a source.

The bonds under consideration will have maturities of seven-, 12- and 20-years. Bulgaria is in the middle of investor meetings ahead of the planned deal, which is expected to price on Thursday.

Bulgaria is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's, and BBB- by Fitch.

Citigroup, HSBC, Societe Generale and UniCredit are the leads. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)