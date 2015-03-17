RPT-New Zealand central bank holds rates at 1.75 percent
WELLINGTON, May 11 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, reiterating that it would keep rates on hold for a considerable period.
LONDON, March 17 (IFR) - Bulgaria is taking indications of interest for three potential euro bonds, according to a source.
The bonds under consideration will have maturities of seven-, 12- and 20-years. Bulgaria is in the middle of investor meetings ahead of the planned deal, which is expected to price on Thursday.
Bulgaria is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's, and BBB- by Fitch.
Citigroup, HSBC, Societe Generale and UniCredit are the leads. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
