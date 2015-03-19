BRIEF-Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy Inc :
LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Bulgaria has tightened the pricing levels by 5bp on all three tranches of its benchmark-sized euro bond, according to a lead.
Guidance on the seven-year bond is 190bp area over mid-swaps from initial price thoughts of plus 195bp area; on the 12-year note, it is plus 220bp area from an initial level of plus 225bp area; while on the 20-year tranche it is plus 255bp area from plus 260bp area.
Combined demand is in excess of 4bn.
The deal will price later today. Citigroup, HSBC, SG CIB and UniCredit are the lead managers. Bulgaria is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, handing Republican President Donald Trump a victory that could prove short-lived as the healthcare legislation heads for a likely battle in the Senate.