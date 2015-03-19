LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Bulgaria has set final price guidance on its seven-, 12- and 20-year euro-denominated bonds, which is expected to total around 3.1bn, according to a lead.

The seven year tranche has final price guidance of 180bp to 185bp over mid-swaps.

This tranche is expected to total around 1.25bn.

The 12-year tranche has final guidance of 210bp to 215bp over mid-swaps. Bulgaria expects to raise around EUR1bn from the 12-year slice.

The longest portion has final guidance of 245bp to 250bp over mid-swaps, with an expected size of 850m.

All tranches will price within their guidance range, according to the lead.

Combined demand for the deal is around 5.5bn. Pricing is expected later on Thursday.

Citigroup, HSBC, Societe Generale and UniCredit are the lead managers. Bulgaria is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)