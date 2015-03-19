(Adds pricing background)

By Michael Turner

LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Bulgaria has set final price guidance on its seven-, 12- and 20-year euro-denominated bonds, which is expected to total around 3.1bn, according to a lead.

The seven year tranche has final price guidance of 180bp to 185bp over mid-swaps.

This tranche is expected to total around 1.25bn.

The 12-year tranche has final guidance of 210bp to 215bp over mid-swaps. Bulgaria expects to raise around EUR1bn from the 12-year slice.

The longest portion has final guidance of 245bp to 250bp over mid-swaps, with an expected size of 850m.

All tranches will price within their guidance range, according to the lead.

Combined demand for the deal is around 5.5bn. Pricing is expected later on Thursday.

If the tranches print at the tight end of their final guidance ranges, all three bonds will have had their price terms cut by 15bp from the initial marketing levels and 10bp from official guidance, both announced earlier on Thursday.

Citigroup, HSBC, Societe Generale and UniCredit are the lead managers. Bulgaria is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)