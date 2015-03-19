LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Bulgaria has launched a 3.1bn triple-tranche bond at the tight end of final price guidance in seven-, 12- and 20-year maturities.

The 1.25bn seven-year bond has been launched at 180bp over mid-swaps. This compares with final price guidance of 180bp to 185bp.

Bulgaria's 1bn 12-year tranche has been launched at plus 210bp, which compares with final price guidance of 210bp to 215bp.

The 850m 20-year bond has been launched at plus 245bp, which compares with 245bp to 250bp price guidance.

All three bonds had their price terms cut by 15bp from the initial marketing levels and 10bp from official guidance, both announced earlier on Thursday.

Citigroup, HSBC, Societe Generale and UniCredit are the lead managers.

Bulgaria is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)