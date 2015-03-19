(Clarifies quotes in paragraphs 8 and 11)

By Tsvetelia Tsolova and Marc Jones

SOFIA/LONDON, March 19 Bulgaria sold 3.1 billion euros of government bonds in its biggest ever sale on Thursday, becoming the latest emerging market to ride the strong demand for euro debt being created by the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme.

Sofia launched three separate bonds at the tight end of the price guidance in seven-, 12- and 20-year maturities.

It sold 1.25 billion euros of the seven-year paper at 180 basis points (bp) over mid-swap yields, 1 billion euros of the 12-year offering at plus 210 bp and 850-million in the 20-year bond at 245 basis points.

It was the first sale in the government's planned 8 billion euro mid-term debt programme, needed to repay maturing debt and finance the country's planned fiscal shortfalls in the next three years.

Strong demand for the bonds also saw investors shrug off a recent downgrade of Bulgaria's credit rating to junk by Standard & Poor's which came in the wake of a banking crisis last year.

"Bulgaria's decision to come to markets could not have come at a better time, given the lack of supple from Russia and the ECB's monetary policy helping the markets," said Alex Bebov, executive director at Sofia-based BAC Securities.

The collapse of Bulgaria's fourth-largest lender, Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), strained the finances of a country already struggling with weak economic growth and falling foreign investment. It remains, however, one of the European Union's least-indebted members.

"The 20-year tranche is interesting for the market because it will be one of the longest euro-denominated bonds in CEEMEA (central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa)," Shahzad Hasan, Portfolio Manager, Emerging Markets Fixed Income at Allianz Global Investors, said.

"We are seeing the huge rally in core rates in the euro zone because of the ECB and I expect this to continue, so the 20-year (tranche) will benefit from this long duration," he said.

Corpbank's collapse helped push Bulgaria's deficit to 3.7 percent of gross domestic product last year.

"The market is likely to consider spread guidance appropriate ...The weaknesses are obviously the structural issues, they have low growth, they have a slightly high budget deficit, but overall it's a safe credit," Hasan said.

Bulgaria tapped global markets last July, when it raised 1.5 billion euros in a 10-year euro bond at a yield of 3.05 percent against a backdrop of political and financial uncertainty.

The bond sales were managed by Citi, HSBC, Societe Generale and Unicredit.

It comes amid a wave of euro issuance by emerging market countries looking to piggy-back on the strong demand being created as the ECB's 1 trillion euro buying programme gobbles up the normal supply of euro bonds. (Editing by Matthias Williams and Susan Fenton)