SOFIA Nov 20 Bulgaria has reopened its
850-million-euro ($908.06 million)government bonds due in 2035
and sold an additional 50 million euros to a global investor,
the finance ministry said on Friday.
"The debt operation is in line with the mid-term global
bonds programme and will not exceed the debt ceiling for 2015,"
the ministry said in a statement.
The Balkan country sold 3.1 billion euros of government
bonds in its biggest ever sale in March, including the
850-million euros in the 20-year bond with a yield of 3.26
percent.
The yield of the 50 million euros it sold on Nov 13 was
3.987 percent, the ministry said, in line with the yield of
20-year Eurobonds sold by Romania last month.
Bulgaria's debt has increased following the collapse of its
fourth largest lender Corporate Commercial Bank in 2014. With
its public debt at 27 percent of national output it is still one
of the European Union's least indebted member states.
The country plans to cut its fiscal gap to 2 percent next
year and to raise up to 5.3 billion levs ($2.89 billion) in new
debt, including 3.9 billion levs on global markets.
($1 = 0.9361 euros)
($1 = 1.8318 leva)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Gareth Jones)