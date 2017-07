SOFIA, July 14 (Reuters) - Bulgarian Stock Exchange , in which the country's finance ministry has a 50 percent stake:

* Says considers to acquire 100 percent of Independent Bulgarian Energy Exchange (IBEX)

* State-owned Bulgarian Energy Holding, owner of IBEX, agreed to start a sale procedure

* Says conditions to be negotiated after legal, financial and economic analysis of IBEX (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)