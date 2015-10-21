SOFIA Oct 21 Bulgaria's 2014 fiscal deficit has jumped to 5.8 percent of gross domestic product, the statistics office said on Wednesday, after payouts by the state Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) were included in the figures.

The fund has paid out more than 3.6 billion levs ($2.09 billion) to guaranteed depositors in Corporate Commercial Bank , which collapsed last June after a bank run triggered the country's biggest financial crisis since the 1990s.

The government extended a 2 billion-lev loan to the fund to cover the payments.

The earlier estimate for the government deficit for 2014 had been 2.8 percent of GDP.

"We have changed the methodology to include the Deposit Insurance Fund in the general government sector on the recommendation of the European Commission," a statistics office spokesman said.

The 5.8 percent deficit is one of the highest in the European Union. The Finance Ministry said it did not expect Brussels to open an excessive deficit procedure against Bulgaria, because the DIF's liabilities were of a temporary nature and would not affect future deficits.

Bulgaria is targeting an overall deficit of 3 percent this year, which it plans to cut to 2 percent in 2016.

