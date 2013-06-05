BRIEF-HML Holdings to acquires Faraday Property Management
* Announce that it exchanged contracts for acquisition of Faraday Property Management a property management business based in Holborn
SOFIA, June 5 Delayed spending and overly optimistic revenue planning by Bulgaria's previous administration pose a risk to the 2013 fiscal deficit goal, new finance minister Petar Chobanov said on Wednesday.
Chobanov said the shortfall may balloon to as much as 3.8 percent of gross domestic product but added he was already holding talks with ministers to trim some spending to try to meet a 1.4 percent of GDP target.
"There is a risk for an additional deficit of 2.4 percent of GDP. But we are trying to work within the planned framework and do not plan to review the budget for now," Chobanov said after the first meeting of his Socialist-backed government. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Radu Marinas)
March 29 Private equity firm Shore Capital Group Ltd said its founder Howard Shore would step down as group chief executive.
BUDAPEST, March 29 Hungary's central bank lowered the cap on its main 3-month deposit facility to 500 billion forints ($1.74 billion) by the end of June to maintain the current loose monetary conditions, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Wednesday.