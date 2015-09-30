SOFIA, Sept 30 Bulgaria expects a fiscal surplus
of 0.7 percent of gross domestic product through September,
compared with a deficit of 1.8 percent in the same period a year
ago, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
Improved tax collection and European Union aid pushed the
surplus to 0.7 percent of GDP through August, compared with a
deficit of 1.6 percent in the same period a year ago, it said.
That would put the Balkan country on track to meet its
target for a fiscal deficit of 3 percent of GDP this year and
help it further lower its deficit in 2016.
The EU's poorest member state ended 2014 with a fiscal
shortfall of 3.7 percent of GDP, partly due to political
instability and the collapse of its fourth-largest lender,
Corporate Commercial Bank.
Government revenue in the first eight months of 2015 rose
11.8 percent from 2014 to 21.5 billion levs ($12.28 billion).
Spending rose 1.8 percent to 20.9 billion, data showed.
Fiscal reserves held under a currency regime pegging the lev
to the euro stood at 11.1 billion levs at the end of August.
Bulgaria has raised its 2015 forecast to 2.0 percent from a
previous estimate of 1.4 percent. The central bank sees even
faster acceleration of about 2.2 to 2.3 percent.
Bulgaria's economy grew 1.7 percent in 2014.
($1 = 1.7509 leva)
