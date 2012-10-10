* Tax should raise 120 mln levs next year
* Govt approves budget targeting 1.3 pct/GDP fiscal gap
* New tax will not hurt banking system as a whole-Central
Bank
SOFIA, Oct 10 Bulgaria plans to tax people's
income on their bank deposits from next year as part of a budget
aimed at keeping the fiscal deficit down, Finance Minister
Simeon Djankov said.
Economists slammed the government's decision to introduce a
10 percent tax on bank deposit income from next January, which
could raise 120 million levs ($79 million), saying it would only
hurt people's savings.
The centre-right cabinet plans to keep income and corporate
tax rates unchanged at 10 percent, one of the lowest levels in
the European Union.
It aims for a budget gap of 1.3 percent of gross domestic
product, unchanged from this year, but expects economic growth
of 1.9 percent in 2013, which would support its plans to raise
state pensions before a summer election.
In a bid to shield against an economic downturn, many
Bulgarians have been stashing money in banks. Household deposits
grew by 13.8 percent in the year to the end of August to 33
billion levs, central bank data showed.
"Bulgaria is the only country in the EU that does not tax
that income. The key is to improve equality. At present, richer
people with bank deposits do not pay tax on that income,"
Djankov told reporters.
The decision came as a surprise, however, as the finance
ministry denied in September that it was considering such a
move. On Wednesday, the central bank said it had not been
informed about the plan.
The new tax will not have a direct negative impact on the
stability of the banking system as a whole, the central bank
said in a statement. But it noted that bank deposits are the
best option for household's savings.
Analysts attacked the new tax saying it would reduce
incentives to save and limit banks' ability to fund the economy
and would likely increase the cost of lending, much needed to
boost growth, while its fiscal effect would be limited.
They welcomed the fiscal targets but criticised the cabinet
for failing to reform the inefficient pension and healthcare
systems, that could have improved spending and helped restart
the struggling economy.
"The government is likely to waste a lot of political energy
with that idea for a new tax that will have a limited fiscal
effect at its best, instead of focusing on much-needed reforms,"
said Georgi Angelov, economist at Sofia-based Open Society
Institute.
The budget plan and new tax still have to be approved by
parliament, where the government has a working majority thanks
to support from smaller parties. Bulgaria's economy is expected
to expand about 1.0 percent this year.
($1 = 1.5167 Bulgarian levs)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Sam Cage and Hugh
Lawson)