* Revenues drop 5.9 pct y/y, spending up 5.8 pct
* Bulgaria under pressure to ease tight fiscal stance
* Interim government to maintain fiscal stability
SOFIA, March 1 Bulgaria's budget deficit jumped
80 percent in January from a year earlier, the finance ministry
said on Friday.
The fiscal deficit stood at 536.5 million levs ($358.6
million) in January from 298 million levs in the same month a
year ago, mainly due to weaker revenues, higher debt payments
and higher contribution to the European Union budget.
The centre-right government, which resigned on Feb 20
following nationwide protests over high utility bills and low
living standards, aimed to run a deficit of 1.3 percent of GDP
in 2013, from 0.5 percent in 2012.