* Revenues drop 5.9 pct y/y, spending up 5.8 pct

* Bulgaria under pressure to ease tight fiscal stance

* Interim government to maintain fiscal stability

* Analysts say Jan deficit jump not a fiscal loosening

By Tsvetelia Tsolova

SOFIA, March 1 Bulgaria's budget deficit jumped 80 percent in January from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Friday, primarily because of higher debt payments.

It said the increase was also due to greater contributions to the European Union budget, and the one-off effects in tax law changes that lowered revenues

The fiscal deficit stood at 536.5 million levs ($358.6 million) in January from 298 million levs in the same month a year ago.

The government of Boiko Borisov, which resigned on Feb 20 following nationwide protests over high utility bills and low living standards, aimed to run a deficit of 1.3 percent of GDP in 2013, from 0.5 percent in 2012.

"The jump was expected and it is a controlled process. I do not see a sign of fiscal loosening ahead of upcoming elections," said emerging market analyst Lachezar Bogdanov with independent think-tank Industry Watch.

Opposition Socialists have expressed concerns that the austerity policies of the outgoing rightist government have hit small businesses and will hurt revenues, possibly bulging the fiscal deficit.

Bulgaria needs to keep its deficit low to avoid pressure on its currency peg to the euro. The country operates under a currency board regime which curtails significantly its central bank operations, making prudent fiscal policy its key tool to maintain macroeconomic stability.

President Rosen Plevneliev, expected to appoint an interim government next week, has pledged to choose technocrats who will maintain fiscal stability and ensure 2013 budget law targets are met.

Bulgaria has struggled to restart its small and open economy. Troubles in the euro zone - its key trading partner -- have only allowed it to grow by a relatively meagre 1.0-1.7 percent in the past two years.

Speaking to deputies on Friday, Finance Minister Simeon Djankov said the economy was in good shape.

Analysts however warned that the fiscal targets still might be missed, as the next Bulgarian cabinet will be under pressure to boost stimulus spending and increase public salaries, frozen for almost four years.

Spending in January was 5.8 percent higher than the same period from a year ago at 2.3 billion levs, finance ministry data showed, while revenues came in 5.9 percent less at 1.8 billion.

The ministry said some one off effects arising from changes in the dateline in taxation laws have contributed to the drop in the revenues.

The fiscal reserve, which the country is obliged to keep under its currency board regime, stood at 4.1 billion levs, down from 6.1 billion in December, mainly due to payment of global bonds worth 1.5 billion levs and payments on domestic debt.