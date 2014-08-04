* Parliament's decision complicates banking crisis
By Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA, Aug 4 Bulgaria's outgoing parliament
refused on Monday to authorise the interim government to raise
new debt and increase public spending, restricting its ability
to tackle the Balkan country's worst banking crisis since the
1990s.
President Rosen Plevneliev, who last week told lawmakers
that failure to allow an increase in debt and the deficit would
harm the European Union's poorest economy, is due to appoint an
interim government of technocrats on Wednesday that will steer
Bulgaria until a parliamentary election on Oct. 5.
The parliament will also be dissolved on Wednesday.
Raising new debt would have helped the government deal with
Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), which was hit by a
run on deposits in June. The central bank has seized control of
the lender and has frozen its operations, pending an audit.
However, the political parties failed to reach agreement on
the plans to raise the fiscal deficit to 2.7 percent of national
output and to allow the raising of up to 3.4 billion levs ($2.33
billion) in new debt this year.
On Monday, its last scheduled session before dissolution,
the parliament voted not to discuss the proposed changes,
effectively rejecting the president's appeal.
"The parliament's failure to approve the changes effectively
delays a solution for Corpbank for at least two and a half
months, until a new parliament is in place, " said Petar Ganev,
an economist with Sofia-based Institute for Market Economics.
POLITICAL DIVISIONS
The centre-right GERB party, which is tipped to win the
October 5 poll, had initially supported the plans to increase
debt but later backtracked, fearing a loss of voter support if
it sided with a rival party, the junior partner in the outgoing
coalition, which had backed the debt and deficit proposals.
The main party in the outgoing government, the Socialists,
had opposed the proposals.
The central bank has said it plans to keep Corpbank,
Bulgaria's fourth largest lender, shut beyond September 21 as
lawmakers rejected its initial plans for a state
rescue.
The central bank has ordered a full independent audit to
help it decide whether the lender can be stabilised or should be
declared insolvent.
Last week, President Plevneliev said failure to allow the
incoming government scope to raise debt and increase the deficit
would mean it could only cut spending "instead of stabilising
the country".
The banking crisis has put renewed scrutiny on the
investment climate in Bulgaria. Standard & Poor's rating agency
downgraded Bulgaria's credit rating in June and the country has
struggled to revive economic growth and foreign investment.
($1 = 1.4568 Bulgarian Levs)
