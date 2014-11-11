SOFIA Nov 11 Bulgaria will seek to reduce its
budget deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product in 2015,
its finance minister said after the government confirmed plans
to target a deficit of 3.7 percent of GDP this year.
"We realise that an excessive deficit procedure can be
launched against Bulgaria," Finance Minister Vladimir Goranov
told reporters on Tuesday, a day after presenting the new plan.
"We will explain to our colleagues in Brussels from what the
deficit has been created and we will take the necessary steps so
the national public finances be put in the 3 percent frame,
which the European Union requires."
The previous target had been 1.8 percent of GDP, well within
the European Union's 3 percent ceiling.
The minority coalition that took office last Friday after an
Oct. 5 election blames overly optimistic revenue planning and
higher spending for the deficit increase. It lowered a proposal
from Bulgaria's previous caretaker government for a 4 percent
gap.
"We are still working on the 2015 budget," Goranov said.
"The recommended consolidation which is considered reasonable is
for (a budget cut) of 0.5 percentage points. We will make bigger
efforts."
Bulgaria's new centre-right government plans to raise 4.5
billion levs ($2.86 billion) in new debt to help cover an
increased budget gap and Goranov said the Balkan country may
raise up to 3 billion levs on international markets this year.
"It is possible," Goranov said, without disclosing details.
Bulgaria also needs the new debt partly to cover guaranteed
deposits of up to 100,000 euros (124,220 US dollar) at insolvent
Corporate Commercial Bank.
(1 US dollar = 1.5740 Bulgarian lev)
(1 US dollar = 0.8050 euro)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Mark Heinrich)