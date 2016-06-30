SOFIA, June 30 Bulgaria's fiscal deficit this
year will be well below its target of 2 percent of gross
domestic product due to above-forecast tax revenues in the first
half of the year, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said on
Thursday.
He expected a surplus of about 3.5 percent in that period,
he told an economic forum.
"I can say that we will be far from a deficit of 2 percent.
It is still early to say by how much, but will be far from 2
percent," he said.
"This is a serious result which guarantees the stabilising
of the public finances."
The finance ministry is expected to publish its official
forecast for the first half of the year later on Thursday along
with a report on budget execution to the end of May.
Improved tax collection, mainly due to tightened controls on
excise duties and steps to fight tax evasion, as well as
spending cuts and delayed payments lifted Bulgaria's surplus to
2.6 percent of GDP in the first four months of the year.
It ended 2015 with a fiscal shortfall of 2.9 percent of GDP
and plans to gradually decrease that to 0.5 percent in 2019 and
protect its currency's peg to the euro.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Louise Ireland)