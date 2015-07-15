SOFIA, July 15 Bulgaria's new central bank
governor nominated Deputy Governor Dimitar Kostov as his deputy
in charge of bank supervision, a key position in restoring
public trust in the country's banking system.
The new governor, former IMF economist Dimitar Radev, has
pledged to overhaul supervision after the collapse of Bulgaria's
fourth-largest lender, Corporate Commercial Bank
(Corpbank), under murky circumstances.
The central bank has operated without a deputy governor to
supervise Bulgaria's 28 banks for over a year, after prosecutors
charged a previous deputy with abuse of office linked to
Corpbank. After an extensive leave of absence, parliament
dismissed the deputy.
The supervisory job is particularly important now. Kostov
will need to monitor and control Greek-owned lenders in the
country, whose assets account for a fifth of the banking system,
making Bulgaria vulnerable to fallout from Greece's debt crisis.
Kostov will also have to speed up preparations for health
checks on the banks, planned for 2016.
But Radev's plans to win support for Kostov, who is serving
a second term as a deputy in charge of banking policy and
accountancy, has already met opposition from the government's
junior right-wing coalition partner, the Reformist Bloc.
The Bloc argued that Kostov shared responsibility as a
member of the central bank's board for Corpbank's collapse.
An earlier attempt this year to appoint Kostov to the post
collapsed after a rift in the centre-right coalition over his
nomination.
Radev also named Kalin Hristov as deputy governor in charge
of the country's currency board and nominated the bank's chief
legal advisor, Nina Stoyanova, as a deputy in charge of banking
policy.
Parliament is expected to vote on the proposals by the end
of the month.
(Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Larry King)